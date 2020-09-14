BREAKING: One woman shot in Altoona Shooting

ALTOONA, Pa. — One woman has been shot after a shooting incident in the Greenwood section of Altoona. Police were called to the scene around the Sheetz in Greenwood around 7:45 p.m. Officials say five individuals are involved in this shooting incident. The roads surrounding the convenience store have been blocked off by police at this time. Police are working to get surveillance footage from the Sheetz. The woman who was shot has been taken to UPMC for her injuries. We are working to track down more details on this situation and will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.