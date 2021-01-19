AMBER ALERT: State police searching for abducted 1-year-old girl in Philadelphia

(WTAJ) — State police issued an amber alert Tuesday for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted in Philidelphia County.

Nova White, a Black female, was reportedly abducted by 32-year-old Ronald White according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Ronald White is approximately 5’07”, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Philadelphia AMBER Alert: pic.twitter.com/DrpaUNHz7J — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 19, 2021

White was reportedly last seen in the area of 1200 block of North 10th Street in Philadelphia at 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday. He drives a 1998 green colored Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of White or the 1-year-old girl is asked to call 911 or Philadelphia PD at (215) 686-3174.