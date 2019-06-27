Lockdown lifted after shooting in Coalport

COALPORT, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The lockdown has been lifted for Coalport after a shooting.

Crews are on the scene of reported shooting in Coalport.

According to police, two opposing groups got into an altercation when one group pulled out a weapon and fired shots into the air.

Officials tell us that the shooting happened outside of an apartment complex on Main Street and that no one was injured.

Police tell us that the scene has been cleared.

Coalport Borough President Barby Trent opened the Borough to anyone who needed it.

She said her first priority was everyone’s safety.

“I’m sure that they’re all as shocked as I am that this has happened,” Trent said. “Just for the residents to get through this ordeal right now, we’re cooperating as best as we all can.”

A few Coalport residents said they were right where the shooting happened.

“I stepped in front of him because they had the gun on him,” William Cochran said. “I told them to shoot me instead of him and they fired a few rounds in the air and ran down around the corner and there were about 30 state police here.”

Police say it is an active investigation.