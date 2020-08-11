BREAKING: Big Ten postponing 20-21 fall sports season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Big Ten Conference announced the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Original reports on Monday were reading that they very well could cancel the season for 2020 and pick back up in the 2021 season/school year.

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.

The fall sports included in this announcement are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

The Big Ten Conference will continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring. Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.

According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play. — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

Monday’s report was met with swift resistance from players, coaches, parents of players, and even President Donald Trump. Coach James Franklin took to his Twitter to express support for his players to have a season.