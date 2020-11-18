Breakfast with Santa to be held at Penn State DuBois

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Santa and Mrs. Claus plan to make a visit to Penn State DuBois for the 26th Annual Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 5.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the event has been adjusted and will turn into a drive-thru event. Children and their families will be able to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus and receive a goodie bag, containing a gift, snacks, and a gift card for a local restaurant.
The cost is $7 per child and all proceeds will support the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Various timeslots are open for the event from 8-11 a.m. via appointment. To sign up for a time slot, visit the event registration page.