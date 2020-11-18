Breakfast with Santa to be held at Penn State DuBois

FILE – Santa Claus waves during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Santa and Mrs. Claus plan to make a visit to Penn State DuBois for the 26th Annual Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 5.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the event has been adjusted and will turn into a drive-thru event. Children and their families will be able to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus and receive a goodie bag, containing a gift, snacks, and a gift card for a local restaurant.

The cost is $7 per child and all proceeds will support the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Various timeslots are open for the event from 8-11 a.m. via appointment. To sign up for a time slot, visit the event registration page.