Breakdown of this week’s flooding rain.

As of Monday evening, most of the area is under a flash flood watch from the early morning hours Wednesday into the early morning hours on Thursday.

There are several factors that are leading to what likely will be a flooding event for at least some of us in Central Pennsylvania. One of the main culprits is the remnants of what once was Hurricane Ida. Tropical systems on their own don’t always mean heavy rainfall for us, but when this moisture clashes with a front, that spells trouble. Cool air will seep in from the north and help lift the tropical moisture and enhance rainfall.

Here is a link to some of the computer models rainfall by 8am Thursday.

The impacts of this system will include urban flooding, some road closures, and eventually flooding of some streams, creeks, and rivers. Remember you can always check river levels here.

Track the rain with our interactive radar.

