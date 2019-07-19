Brady Bunch Contest

(CNN) — Here’s a story about a chance for you to feel like one of the Brady Bunch.

HGTV kicked off “A Very Brady Contest” on its website this week.

The network will allow seven fans of The Brady Bunch to live in the home featured on the program for a week.

The network bought the home in the studio city neighborhood in Los Angeles last year.

It then renovated it to match the show’s interior.

To enter its contest, you have to submit a video explaining why you should win a week-long stay.

Fans have until September 11th to upload their videos.