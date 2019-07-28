Boy sells lemonade after promising dying dad a date with mom

DENVER (AP) — A 6-year-old boy honored a promise to his late father by opening a lemonade stand so he could take his mom on a date.

KDVR-TV reports Brady Campbell opened the stand the day after his dad, 37-year-old Brandon Campbell, died July 7 of colon cancer.

Brady says: “My dad and I came up with the idea of a lemonade stand to take my mom on a date because I didn’t have enough money and I wanted to pay, so I did it.”

Brady earned $244 that day.

Brady says he’s still planning the date with his mom, Amanda.

Amanda Campbell says she and her husband used to have Friday night date nights. She says she thinks she’ll do the same with her son.

___

Information from: KDVR-TV, http://www.kdvr.com