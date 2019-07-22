Boy reported hit by lighting shows no sign of burns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a young boy reported struck by lightning during storms in eastern Pennsylvania shows no signs of lightning-related injuries and may have simply fallen off his bike.

Emergency responders were originally told that the 6-year-old boy had been struck at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday in Bethlehem.

Chief Mark DiLuzio said the boy apparently fell off his bike at the moment thunder crashed and lightning flashed, and neighbors thought he had been hit, but emergency responders found no sign of injuries associated with a lightning strike. The boy was treated for a lip injury, and DiLuzio said he is “doing fine.”

In western Pennsylvania, emergency responders used boats to rescue residents from vehicles and homes during flash flooding as nearly 3 inches of rain fell in the region Sunday.