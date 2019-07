(WTAJ) — The Bottleworks’ 3rd Avenue Arts Festival is quickly approaching!

The festival includes live art demonstrations, a youth talent spotlight, dance performances, food, and activities.

It kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday July 12th on 3rd avenue in Johnstown.

The event continues at 10 a.m., on Saturday and wraps around 6 p.m.

It’s free and open for all to attend, but you may need a ticket for some concerts.