Bots help teach kids computer skills

Kids from across the region came together on Wednesday, for a computer science summit–an event that was more fun, than it sounded.

The summit showcased all kinds of STEM tools that libraries and schools can borrow from Appalachian Intermediate Unit-8. Children from Blair, Bedford, Cambria, and Somerset counties got to work with everything from bots to legos.

“Kids love it because they don’t even recognize they’re learning some of the times, they’re so excited to be able to code the equipment, as well as just learn through play,” said Sara Brambley, Curriculum Specialist at Appalachian Intermediate Unit 8.

Brambley says the STEM lending program was made possible by a $500,000 state grant.