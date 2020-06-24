Borough council votes on demands of local activist group

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – On Tuesday night, the Borough of State College addressed a resolution made by activists from a group called the 3/20 Coalition.

Borough council members unanimously passed the resolution, but only approved eight of the ten demands. The two demands they did not agree on were “releasing the names of all officers involved in the shooting death of Osaze Osagie” and “financial compensation to the Osagie family.”

The council says both items are still under litigation.

One meeting attendee said on the issue: “You don’t want to subject these officers to unfairly having harassment, but we don’t want to unfairly subject people of color to death. Because you come to our homes when we ask for help and you shoot us rather than transport us to the hospital.”

3/20 Coalition says its motive is to get justice for the death of 29-year-old Osaze Osagie, an African American man who was killed last year in an altercation with three Centre County police officers.

At the end of the meeting, council members took questions but did not answer them.