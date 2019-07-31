Seesaws that bridge the US-Mexico border

NEW MEXICO (CBS) — On Tuesday pictures from the border in Sunland Park, New Mexico began circling the internet; and their more light-hearted then you may expect.

Fluorescent pink seesaws were fitted on a frontier fence along the US-Mexico border.

They are meant to symbolically bridge the divide and encourage both children and adults to play.

The seesaws were installed by Ronald Rael, a professor of architecture at the University of California, Berkeley.

Rael, along with Virginia San Fratello, designed the ‘Teeter-Totter Wall’ back in 2009 and it has finally become a reality.