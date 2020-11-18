Book drive encourages children to “build a better brain”

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mid-State Literacy Council is holding their annual book drive now through December 12. They say their goal this year is to gather about 3,000 books aimed at kindergarten through sixth grade readers.

A book wish list is available at the Barnes & Noble in State College, where the donations are being taken. However, the council says they also encourage the community to pass along a read from your childhood.

“You can pick out your favorite! Some of us have a favorite book from childhood and if you’d like to share that… we’ll make sure it gets to a child in our community,” says Amy Wilson, executive director of the Mid-State Literacy Council.