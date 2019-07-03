Boeing invests $100 Million to pay victims families affected by crashes

(CNN) — Boeing announced an “initial investment” of $100 million over several years to help families and communities affected by two crashes of its 737 max plane, which killed 346 people.

The Chicago-based company said some of the money will go toward living expenses and to cover hardship suffered by the families of passengers killed in the crashes.

Boeing is facing dozens of lawsuits over the accidents.

Preliminary investigations point to new software that pushed the planes’ noses down.

Boeing is updating the software to make it easier for pilots to control, but the company doesn’t expect to submit its work for final regulatory approval until September.