Body removed from Centre County home following fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body was removed from a Benner Township home early Monday morning following a fire, but further details were not immediately available.

Crews initially made their way to the trailer, which is located near the intersection of Buffalo Run and Chicory roads, late Sunday night. They were on scene for hours, and closed part of Route 550 for a time.

The house itself was completely destroyed by the flames. A Pennsylvania state fire marshal is investigating.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.