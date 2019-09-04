Body found in Porta Potty

(WTAJ/KDKA) — Students at Washington and Jefferson haven’t even been back to school a week yet- so hearing about this certainly shook them up.



The porta potty is no longer on the construction site

A college spokesperson says some contractors attempted to use the porta-potty this morning. When they realized it was locked for a long time from the inside, they contacted campus public safety so they could open it. That’s when public safety found a woman dead inside

The coroner says it appears the woman died from a suspected drug overdose

This is the porta-potty where a woman was found dead just before 7 a.m.



On a construction site next to Beau Residence Hall along East Beau Street, a dorm students say is filled with freshman.

“These students really got here just two weeks ago, so my biggest hope is that they’re not shaken up by this incident especially since just began their time at Washington and Jefferson,” said Adriana Rodriguez-Ruiz: Junior.



Adriana Rodriguez-Ruiz says she read the email the college sent out about the incident.

“It’s definitely disheartening. Thankfully it wasn’t someone that was part of our college community, but it’s someone from the neighborhood we imagine,” said Rodriguez

The spokesperson says the woman was not a student, and it doesn’t appear that she was affiliated with the college in any way, and wasn’t know to contractors.

It appears the death also had no connection to the residence hall.

The coroner pronounced her dead just before 7 a.m.

“It’s great it wasn’t anyone related to school but still crazy that someone died on campus,” said Sean Dugan: Junior

“I’ve never had anything like that happen to me I’ve been here three years 2609,” said Shannon Salley: Junior.

The spokesperson says this incident appears to be isolated, and there is no reason to be concerned about campus safety.

City of Washington police are handling the investigation.