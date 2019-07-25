Body found along Susquehanna River identified as missing woman, Haley Lorenzen

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wyoming County officials confirm that a body recovered from the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County last weekend was a woman who was murdered late last year.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick had the latest developments at noon.



The District Attorney says the search for 24-year-old Haley Lorenzen is over. An autopsy confirms her identity.



A man walking near Bridge Street in Plymouth spotted the body in the Susquehanna River at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Detectives say Lorenzen was murdered by her live-in boyfriend, 32, on December 30th at their home here in Wyoming County. He allegedly tied rocks to her body and threw the body off the Falls Bridge.

Despite numerous massive searches of the river, her body could not be found. Detectives say Lorenzen from Oregon met Walters online. She moved to Wyoming County and moved in with Walters.

The murder and the searches brought this community together. The District Attorney talked about the impact this case had on this area.





“ Despite living in Pennsylvania for a short time, Haley has left an indelible mark on our community. She shall not be forgotten. May she always live in our hearts and our memories. May God bless Haley and her family,” said Jeff Mitchell, Wyoming County.



We are told that her family will return to Pennsylvania in the next several days.