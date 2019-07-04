Bodies of man, woman found in river; child found nearby

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say the bodies of a man and woman were found in a river in Philadelphia and the man’s 5-year-old daughter was found in a nearby sport utility vehicle.

Police say the body of a woman about 30 years old was pulled out of the Delaware River shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 5-year-old girl found in a nearby SUV said she had been with her father. She was taken to Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

The man’s body was found shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday by the police marine unit. Police confirmed that he was the girl’s father and the husband of the woman found earlier.

Police released no information about the possible cause of death for the man and woman. South detectives are investigating.