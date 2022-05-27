CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For many, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. Black Moshannon State Park manager, Rachel Eckman said if you’re planning to hit the water, you need to be prepared.

“Make sure if it’s a sunny, bright day, even overcast, definitely bring sunscreen,” Eckman said. “You want to stay hydrated.”

At Black Moshannon, guests can rent boats or bring their own vehicle. If you’re using your own boat, Eckman had some tips.

“Make sure there’s no leaks, scratches, areas that need patched up,” Eckman said. “Definitely make sure that you have a launch permit before you head out on the lake.”

Children 12 or younger must wear a life jacket if riding on any boat 20 feet or less. Eckman said to make sure the vest properly fits your child before leaving.

“A way to check that is you wanna grab the straps at the top and just give a steady yank up,” Eckman said. “If the life vest comes up to your ears, it’s too loose and you need to tighten it.”

Since Black Moshannon does not have cell service, Eckman recommended having a whistle on board in case anything goes wrong.

“Let a family member know or somebody that you live with in your household know that you’ll be out from, you know, 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon just so they can check up on you if you don’t return home in time,” Eckman said.