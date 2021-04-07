Boat sales skyrocket while inventory dwindles

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Despite the pandemic, boat sales are booming. And from the looks of it, they’re showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Shy Beaver Boat Center says at the onset of the pandemic they went from thinking they weren’t going to sell a single boat, to selling out of every boat they had.

According to Sales Associate Duane Thomas, 70% of their sales were to first-time boat buyers.

“There’s really nothing else to do people wanted to socially distance so they figured that the lake is the best place to do it,” said Thomas.

Now in 2021, the boat dealership says they’re even busier, with boat sales having doubled from last year.

“We got fully stocked which was good at the beginning of the year, but we’re actually at half our capacity right now which usually our full stock gets us through the whole year. It looks like we’ll probably go another month or two and be sold out,” said Thomas.

According to Thomas if they sell out it could take up to a year for new boats to come in.

