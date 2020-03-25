Board members resign from local school district

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Last night the Osceola School District board voted to move 5th-grade classes to the elementary school.
This morning two board members, Robert Miller and Robert Massung resigned from their positions. The two were against the decision to move the 5th graders. Miller tells us he has been having problems with the board for some time and this was the final straw. Last night, Superintendent Gregg Paladina promised to answer questions after the meeting and did not. Miller says his questions weren’t answered either.