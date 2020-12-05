Boalsburg Hometown Christmas reimagined

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The coronavirus has managed to wipe yet another holiday tradition off the calendar.

Boalsburg Hometown Christmas is usually a daylong event where the town can enjoy a cookie contest, carriage rides, and breakfast with the Clauses.

Not wanting to completely rip children of their normal, Tracey Moriarty reimagined the event by turning it into a distanced celebration.

On Dec. 5 from 9:30a.m. to 11:30a.m. children can wave to Santa from their cars, while dropping off their letters and wishlists to him at the Boalsburg Fire Hall.

They also are in store for a special treat from Sweet Temptations by Terri.

Parents are reminded to include a return address to help Santa be able to write everyone back.

