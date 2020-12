CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you’re feeling in the giving spirit, there’s a tree in Boalsburg that’s just for you.

It’s called the Giving Tree and you can find it on the Diamond.

There you can donate scarves, gloves, coats, and non-perishable food items.

Donations will be accepted up until Dec. 7.

The items will go to the local food bank and shelter.