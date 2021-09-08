Blue White Block Party to kick off Penn State’s home opener

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State’s football home opener is just days away, so what better way to welcome back students and visitors to Beaver Stadium than with a Blue White Block Party!

The pep rally will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the 100 Block of Fraser Street in downtown State College.

Featured guests will include Mayor Ron Filippelli, a special performance by the Lionettes and the Penn State Glee Club as well as an appearance by the Nittany Lion.

Executive Director of the Downtown State College Improvement District Lee Anne Jeffries says it’s an event you won’t want to miss!

“This is our first-ever time doing the Blue White Block Party, but our hope is to make it an annual event. It’ll be a jam-packed hour of fun,” said Jeffries.

While the event is free and open to the public, Jeffries says they will be following CDC guidelines and ask that everyone wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.