Blood shortage prompts Amazon to donate $1 million, $5 gift card to each donor

(WTAJ) — Emergency blood shortage: $5 Amazon Gift Card for those who help.

Gift cards made possible thanks to generous Amazon donation to the Red Cross to help save patient lives.

All who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross between July 29 and August 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

When an emergency arises, it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives.

With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross hopes to motivate donors to roll up a sleeve and alleviate the blood shortage across the country.

“We are grateful to Amazon for their support in addressing a ‘Right Now Need’ for blood donations,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Each donation truly matters to those counting on blood products to battle illness and injury. Today, we are asking the public to donate as soon as possible to ensure blood is available on hospital shelves for those in need.”

The Red Cross urges individuals across the country to roll up a sleeve today to ensure blood is available for patients across the country. A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities: (More to be announced through the Red Cross website)

PENNSYLVANIA

Bedford

Everett

8/5/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 203 Drive In Lane

Saxton

8/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Saxton Fire Hall, 8th and Norris Street, 504 8th Street

Blair

Altoona

7/30/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Altoona Blood Donation Center, 415 Orchard Ave

8/6/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Altoona Blood Donation Center, 415 Orchard Ave

8/13/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Altoona Blood Donation Center, 415 Orchard Ave

Claysburg

8/7/2019: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Operation Services Center, 243 Sheetz Way

Hollidaysburg

8/5/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 810 Allegheny Street

Martinsburg

8/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Park at Martinsburg, 201 South Walnut Street

Tyrone

8/5/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 548 Stevens Hill Road

8/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Blazing Arrow Hook and Ladder Company, 1216 Blair Ave

Williamsburg

8/7/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Farm Show Building, 1019 Recreation Drive

Cambria

Ashville

7/31/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ashville VFW, Main Street

Johnstown

8/1/2019: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bach Wellness Center, 25 Osborne Street

8/2/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Johnstown Blood Donation Center, 250 Jari Drive

8/8/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Richland Fire Hall, 1321 Scalp Avenue

8/9/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Johnstown Blood Donation Center, 250 Jari Drive

8/15/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Westmont Presbyterian Church, 601 Luzerne St

Loretto

8/1/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel, 321 St Mary Street

Nanty Glo

8/14/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Nanty Glo Fire Hall, 870 Chestnut Street

Northern Cambria

8/14/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St John’s United Methodist Church, 910 Chestnut Street

Saint Michael

8/2/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Michael Church, 751 Locust Street

Centre

Boalsburg

8/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boalsburg Volunteer Fire Company, 113 E Pine Street

Centre Hall

7/29/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Old Fort American Legion, 2829 Penns Valley Pike

Howard

8/14/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Howard Fire Hall, 14 Walnut Street

Port Matilda

7/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Halfmoon Christian Fellowship, 1776 Halfmoon Valley Road

Rebersburg

8/13/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Miles Township Fire Hall, 102 Broad Street

State College

7/29/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Videon Central, 2171 Sandy Dr

8/6/2019: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Foxdale Village Auditorium, 500 East Marylyn Avenue

8/7/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Medlar Field, 701 Porter Road

8/13/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., State College Comfort Suites, 132 Village Drive

8/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 850 Stratford Drive

8/15/2019: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., State College Alliance Church, 1221 W Whitehall Rd

University Park

7/29/2019: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Business Building, Smeal Business Building

7/30/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Penn State University Physical Plant Building, Conference Room

7/30/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Penn State HUB, Hetzel Union Building

7/31/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Penn State HUB, Hetzel Union Building

8/1/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Penn State HUB, Hetzel Union Building

Clarion

Clarion

8/5/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clarion American Legion, 530 E Main Street

8/13/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Clarion County YMCA Multi Purpose Room, 499 Mayfield Road

Leeper

8/8/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 9870 Route 36 North

Clearfield

Bigler

8/13/2019: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Cen-Clear Child Services, Inc., 50 Bigler Rd.

Clearfield

8/2/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey Street

Curwensville

8/12/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Center, Riverside Stadium

Du Bois

8/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lakeside United Methodist Church, 420 First Street

Houtzdale

8/12/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., The Wreck Center, 800 Hannah St.

Huntingdon

Huntingdon

7/31/2019: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 525 Mifflin Street

8/6/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Valley Rural Electric Cooperative, 10700 Fairgrounds Road

8/13/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church Education Center, 524 Mifflin Street

Three Springs

8/1/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ambulance Building, 21301 Church Street

Warriors Mark

8/6/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Warriors Mark United Methodist Church, 1840 Centre Line Road, Route 550

Jefferson

Brockway

8/6/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Brockwayville Depot, 351 Alexander Street

Punxsutawney

7/31/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Punxsutawney Housing Authority, 201 North Jefferson Street

Somerset

Berlin

7/29/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Veteran’s Home Association of Berlin, 419 Meadow Street

Meyersdale

8/8/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 226 Beachley Street

MARYLAND

Allegany

Cumberland

8/5/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 11 Washington Street

8/6/2019: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Cumberland Healthcare Center, Winifred and Williams Street

8/7/2019: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Thomas B. Finan Center, 10102 Country Club Road SE

8/9/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Motor Vehicle Administration, 13300 SW Winchester Road

Ellerslie

8/2/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Calvary Bible Church, 13901 South Gardner Ave

Frostburg

7/29/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Frostburg Village Nursing Home, 1 Kaylor Circle

Garrett

Oakland

8/2/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 423 Memorial Drive, PO Box 104

Swanton

8/15/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Swanton Community Center, 3335 Swanton Road