The Humane Society of Cambria County is holding its first-ever block “pawty” to raise money for the shelter.

It’ll be held this Saturday the 27th at the shelter.

Pet photos, live music, food trucks, a 50/50 drawing, and dog training sessions giveaways will all be on hand.

There will also be t-shirts for sale.

The shelter will hold extended hours during the event so you can meet adoptable pets. It runs from 5-8p.m.