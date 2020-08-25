BLM protesters bound for DC arrested in Kosciusko County for blocking traffic on US 30

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three Black Lives Matter protesters from Milwaukee were arrested after “intentionally obstructing vehicular traffic” on US 30, according to the Indiana State Police. US 30 is a divided four-lane US highway with a speed limit of 60 miles per hour.

Frank Sensabaugh, also known as Frank Nitty, who is the leader of Black Lives Matter group, is released from the Kosciusko County Jail in Warsaw, Ind., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Times Union- Amanda Bridgman)

The Indiana State Police are reporting that dispatch centers began receiving calls of traffic backed up for several miles in the eastbound lanes of US 30 on Wednesday afternoon. Troopers arrived to the scene to find a group of protesters walking along US 30 with eight support vehicles traveling at walking speed in the right lane. At times pedestrians would walk in the travel portion of the roadway and not on the shoulder, the release said.

“Troopers spoke to Frank Sensabaugh, the group’s leader, explaining that the group he was leading was creating a dangerous situation with both vehicles and pedestrians traveling at walking speed on US 30,” the release said.

Troopers explained to the group that they were welcome to continue on with both pedestrians and vehicles traveling on the shoulder, the release said.

The Indiana State Police is reporting that the group failed to comply and continued walking eastbound with eastbound traffic continuing to back up for approximately seven miles.

Pictured are Tory Lowe, Frank Sensabaugh and Eric Ajala. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

The group approached US 30 near CR 900 East as troopers explained that the group could not continue to travel in the right lane which was affecting traffic, the release said.

Frank David Sensabaugh, 30, of Milwaukee, WI, Eric Ajala, 20, of Milwaukee, WI and Tory Lowe, 44, of Milwaukee, WI, were arrested for misdemeanor charges, disorderly conduct and obstruction of traffic. Lowe was also arrested for an additional charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. All three individuals were taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

Tory Lowe live streamed the incident on Facebook:

The Kosciusko County Prosecutor will review this case for all appropriate charges, the release said.

This protest is part of a march to Washington D.C that the group has been on for 75 days, according to Frank Nitty II’s, also known as Sensabaugh, Facebook. The march coincides with the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

“A few weeks ago Sensabaugh approached Lowe and asked him if he was interested in walking to Washington, D.C. Lowe’s response was “are you serious?” He was serious and Lowe said he was going to go with him,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Aug. 4.

The march hopes to bring awareness to racial inequity and police brutality, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Would (elected officials) change legislation because of this march? I doubt it,” Sensabaugh told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “But will they see and hear us from this march? They definitely will.”

During the time that the protest occurred on Wednesday, Nitty II was live streaming.

All three individuals who were arrested have since been released according to a Facebook Live on Lowe’s account.