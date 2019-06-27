Blairsville woman stopped by Pittsburgh TSA with loaded handgun

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — TSA officials stopped an Indiana County woman at the Pittsburgh International Airport when they spotted a loaded handgun in her purse while she was escorting her son to his flight on June 26.

The woman, from Blairsville, was carrying a loaded 9 mm handgun. She had obtained a gate pass to allow her to escort her son to the gate and leave after he boarded.

Allegheny County Police responded to the area and confiscated the gun and the woman was detained for questioning.

This marks the 15th gun stopped at the checkpoint so far in 2019. They caught 34 firearms in 2018.

Individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags.