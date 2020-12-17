Blair Regional YMCA food giveaway

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — Hundreds of cars lined up on Monday for a free food giveaway.

The Blair Regional YMCA partnered with the Altoona Rescue Workers and Walmart to give away 2 large truckloads of produce, meat, drinks, snacks, and even bouquets of flowers.

The Y’s Community Engagement Director says while their building may be closed, they are still serving the community.

Community Engagement Director, Phyllis Baker says “we want to make sure that our mission continues even though they can’t come in and get their workout or do whatever it is that they like to do. We know that there are families in need. Social responsibility is one of our missions and this is exactly why we’re doing this.”

There was no limit on how many boxes families could take. The Y says they wanted to make sure area residents had everything they need this holiday.