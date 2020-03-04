Blair, Huntingdon counties added to spotted lanternfly quarantine zone

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has announced two of our counties are now in Pennsylvania’s spotted lanternfly quarantine zone.

The release says that Blair and Huntingdon counties are among 12 new counties in the quarantine zone ahead of the 2020 spring hatch.

It also notes that these counties are not completely infested, but rather have a few municipalities with a known infestation.

The secretary is urging everybody to be vigilant. If you have any questions about what spotted lanternfly is or how to comply with the quarantine you can visit agriculture.pa.gov/spottedlanternfly.