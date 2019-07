BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Department of Emergency Services have teamed up with Local Emergency Management Coordinators to develop cooling centers through Blair County.

For citizens who may be without power, or find themselves in dangerous heat conditions, they can head to a cooling center.

To find one closest to you, you can call the Blair County non-emergency number at 814-940-5910.

In the event of an emergency, always call 911.