ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Tea Party is returning with its first regular meeting since COVID-19.

Loren Spivack will be the featured speaker on July 28 at the Bavarian Hall in Altoona at 112 South 13th St.



Spivack has appeared on programs such as Glenn Beck, CNN and NBC News.



The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and it is free and open to the public.