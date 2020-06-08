Blair County Sheriff’s Office asks donations for K-9 surgery

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of Blair County’s canines tore an ACL during training and needs surgery to fix it–an operation that will costs thousands of dollars.

K-9 “Rik,” the only dog in Blair that is specifically trained to sniff out explosives, is expected to make a full recovery from the operation, but the expense of the surgery itself is what has the department asking the community for help.

“I know we are all on tough times right now,” said Blair County Sheriff James Ott, “but if anyone would want to step forward and try to help our program out to contribute we certainly are appreciative to that.”

Blair County’s canine programs are not ran on the city’s budget. Instead, they rely completely off of fundraising from the community.

Although the Sheriff’s Office is able to cover the cost of Rik’s surgery, it will take a substantial amount of cash out of his overall funds, which help to cover the cost of Rik’s training and other medical needs.

The Blair County Sheriff’s Office is therefore asking any business or resident in the community who is able, to donate to Rik’s funding so that he can continue to stay secure and healthy for his career.

You can donate to the Central PA Community Foundation by going to their website, or by sending in a cash donation to their address at 1330 11th Avenue, Altoona PA, 16601, and address it to the Blair County K-9 Fund.