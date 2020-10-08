Blair County reacts to Vice Presidential Debate 2020

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — WTAJ spoke with Blair County Republicans and Democrats about Wednesday nights Vice Presidential Debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

While the Blair County Democratic Committee held a zoom watch party, the Blair County Republican Party held one in person. Blair County Dems, Gillian Kratzer says she had better expectations for this debate than the last one. As the two local groups watched the beginning of the face-off, they were intrigued. Kratzer disagrees with Pence’s stance on the effects of the Coronavirus. “I do not know what he means when he says our healthcare professionals have had the resources they need when they absolutely haven’t,” she says.

Meanwhile, Blair County Republican Party members were pleased to hear Pence talk about the progress they’ve made during the pandemic. Member, Matt Zupon says “I think it’s been great to hear him highlight how they traveled from China early on and saved thousands of lives. I liked how he brought up how the scientists were mentioning back in January and February that we could’ve lost up to 2.2 million people by this point.”

It’s normal for both parties to have opposing views but one thing they did agree on was that it was a well-needed discussion. Kratzer says “what I saw was a pretty standard calm debate and I hope that we continue to see it. “Zupon adds, “I think this is a lot more unified, obviously they’re opposed but they are working together to outline what they want to do for the country.”