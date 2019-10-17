Blair County Police to have prescription drug take back day

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Local police in Blair County are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to give residents a safe and proper way to get rid of outdated or unused medicine free of charge.
This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at a few different locations.
- Altoona Police will be at their station, 1106 16th Street, Altoona, Pa. 16601
- Blair County Sheriff Office will be in front of the Blair Courthouse, 423 Allegheny Street, Hollidaysburg, Pa. 16648
- Freedom Township Police will be at Walmart, 200 Commerce Drive, Duncansville, Pa. 16635
- Martinsburg Borough Police will be at James Drugs Store, 119 W. Allegheny Street, Martinsburg, Pa. 16662