Blair County man charged with drug possession

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on Friday for violating federal narcotics laws, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Brady.



Jesse Ginter, 39, of Williamsburg, allegedly possessed multiple substances with an intent to distribute on March 12, 2018. The substances include:

Furanyl fentanyl

Methoxyacetyl fentanyl

Cyclopropyl fentanyl

U-47700

AMBFubinaca

Carfentanil

Fentanyl

Marijuana

Cocaine

Methamphetamine

The indictment is also seeking the forfeiture of multiple firearms.



The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine up to $1 million or both. The actual sentence is based upon the seriousness of the offense and prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States David Lew is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.