Blair County leadership alumni seeking donations for little free library

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Chamber of Commerce is assisting the Altoona Area School District through its Leadership Blair County (LBC) Alumni program in creating eight “Little Free Libraries” in eight elementary school neighborhoods.

The district received a grant to fund one of the libraries. The LBC Alumni is collecting donations for the remaining seven.

The chamber of commerce said that books should be targeted to children ages 5-11. They can be new or gently used.

Monetary donations will also be accepted and will be used by the district to purchase books. Checks can be made payable to the Blair Chamber Foundation.

Donations can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. from Aug. 3 – 28 at the chamber office at 3900 Industrial Park Drive, Altoona.