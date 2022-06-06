BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a well-known performance space that once drew in thousands of people was left to decay, the grandson of the stage’s original owner is bringing the live music space back to the area.

Musselman’s Grove was at one point a staple in the Claysburg area, bringing musical acts from around the country to Blair County. Soon, songs will be heard on the stage once again.

“The history of Musselman’s Grove actually goes back to the early 1900’s when it was used for a picnic area,” said Rich Allison, a Co-Founder of Claysburg P.A.S.T. History Group.

It was music that filled the area. Allison remembers many famous acts who stepped foot on the stage.

“Minnie Pearl, Grandpa Jones, Tex Ritter, The Sons of the Pioneer,” Allison said. “I saw that at least 15 of them are in the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, TN.”

At one point, Allison said over 8,000 people could be found singing and dancing in the space until the venue held one final concert in 1973.

“The place started going into decay in the mid-80’s–90’s and had laid dormant until 2019 when Jarrett Musselman and his wife decided to renovate the place,” Allison said.

After a three-year renovation project spearheaded by the couple, the duo is relaunching the venue with a grand reopening concert on June 25.

“It’s going to be people reminiscing about, the older people reminiscing about the history of sitting here with famous musicians,” Allison said. “It’s just gonna be six hours of fun entertainment, food and fun for the kids.”

12 musicians are lined up for the show. For Allison, this reopening is significant for preserve Claysburg history.

“So many places that were part of history have fallen down, been just bulldozed and pushed away and the memories are gone,” Allison said. “But these memories are being revived which is the most important thing.”

Tickets for the grand reopening range from $10-$15 and can be purchased here.