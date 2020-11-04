Blair County food drive asks for community donations for Thanksgiving

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Food Drive is asking the community to help those who are less fortunate this holiday season by donating non-perishable food items from Nov. 9-15.
The items can be donated at the Altoona Sam’s Club and Walmart. They will be donated to the following organizations for Thanksgiving meals:
- Women’s Domestic Abuse Center
- American Rescue Workers
- Blair Family Solutions
- The Lion’s Pantry
- The Tiger Pack Program
- St Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen
- Father’s House Soup Kitchen
- Home Nursing Agency
- 28th St Food Pantry
- Family Resource Center @ United Way of Blair County
