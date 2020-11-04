Blair County food drive asks for community donations for Thanksgiving

News

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Food Drive is asking the community to help those who are less fortunate this holiday season by donating non-perishable food items from Nov. 9-15.

The items can be donated at the Altoona Sam’s Club and Walmart. They will be donated to the following organizations for Thanksgiving meals:

  • Women’s Domestic Abuse Center
  • American Rescue Workers
  • Blair Family Solutions
  • The Lion’s Pantry
  • The Tiger Pack Program
  • St Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen
  • Father’s House Soup Kitchen
  • Home Nursing Agency
  • 28th St Food Pantry
  • Family Resource Center @ United Way of Blair County

