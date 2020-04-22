Blair County Facebook group recognizing graduates

ALTOONA,Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County parent created a Facebook group to try to bring some joy to graduating seniors who are missing out on some milestone moments.

Alexandria Daversa was looking forward to making this year, one to remember. But because of COVID19, her last day at school with her friends was in mid-March instead of June. Alexandria says “I just wish that I could go back to that day, knowing that it was going to be our last day of high school and hug each other harder or smile a little more, laugh a little harder.”

A Facebook group called “Blair County Adopt A Senior” is inviting community members to celebrate graduating students. Alexandria’s mom posted some of her senior photos along with some of her information and within a few hours, she was “adopted.”

“They’re not alone, people all over the country are going through what they’re going through. And I want them to continue with their dreams and have great success,” says Janie Carson, a New Jersey resident who adopted Alexandria as her senior to support.

Janie chose Alexandria because she noticed that Alexandria is leaving for the military in July and Janie’s Father was a Vietnam war veteran. She’s putting together a gift for Alexandria before she leaves for the u.S. Army.

Shannon Stiteler started the group. She says her son has had a tough four years and was she upset she would not see him, graduate. She says she knew other parents felt the same way she did.

Stiteler says “I love seeing everybody come together to support them because this is their year.”

She hopes the group brings a little light to those students who will be home for their last days of school.