Blair County commissioners to hold public business meetings

by: WTAJ Staff

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County commissioners will start to hold public business meetings twice a week.

This is due to an increase in financial decisions being made, including grant applications from the CARES Act.

The commissioners will continue to meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays for a work session and will now meet on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m for a business session.

They will continue with this schedule through the end of the year.

