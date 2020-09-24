Blair County commissioners to hold public business meetings

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County commissioners will start to hold public business meetings twice a week.
This is due to an increase in financial decisions being made, including grant applications from the CARES Act.
The commissioners will continue to meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays for a work session and will now meet on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m for a business session.
They will continue with this schedule through the end of the year.
