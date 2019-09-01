Blair County Celebrates International Overdose Awareness Day

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – International Drug Overdose Awareness Day is observed every year on August 31st.

On Saturday, folks gathered at Transformation Church in Altoona to remember lives that were lost due to drug abuse. Some were making music, others were volunteering, but they were all there to support those tragically affected by drug overdose. Instead of hiding their sorrow, they share their love, laughter, and memories.

Former pastor, Reverend Paul Johnson says that he does his best to help others because he didn’t have this support during the loss of his son to drug abuse.





Those with similar stories expressed their love on the Walkway of Hearts.