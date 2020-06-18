Blair County business loan program showing success

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Blair County Development Coroporation started a new microloan program in December. It’s been especially successful after the effects of the pandemic but also with businesses looking to grow.

The First Frontier Blair County MicroLoan Program started with $85,000. On Monday, it was given another contribution of $50,000 from the Norfolk Southern Foundation. Director of Business Expansion, ABCD Corp., Matt Fox says “its a smaller loan with a shorter term. We’re looking to try to help some of the smallest neediest businesses especially during this time as we come into green and with any level of coming back to normalcy businesses are going to need assistance.”

Amy Lechner is a co-owner at Making Waves Hair Salon in Altoona. While lots of businesses are just trying to get back to normal after the effects of the pandemic, Making Waves is looking to expand. The salon is bouncing back faster than expected by taking advantage of the microloan program, which is giving small Blair county businesses up to $20,000.

Lechner says “by getting the loan and getting such a quick turnaround it has enabled us to do the expansion in a much quicker time. We’ll be able to open the other side in a very short period of time.” Some stylists, their salons closed or looking for a new salon and we wanted to be able to offer a space right here in the heart of Altoona.”

Making Waves purchased their next-door facility and will soon be making even bigger waves with more space. Lechner says they’ll have they’ll open the new space in July.

For more information, Fox says to refer to the First Frontier Financing site.