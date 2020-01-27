Blair County basketball fans react to Kobe Bryant news

ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ) — NBA icon, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

Bryant, who was 41, will go down in the record books as one of basketball’s greatest athletes.

Here are what some local Kobe Bryant fans had to say:

“He taught me everything about basketball. Kobe and Shaq were it.Thats who I grew up on. They were my first professional role models… So when I found out about it, it hurt. It really did…” – Trevor Bush, Altoona

“I thought it was a false report of some sort but as the day went on… It’s just…It’s a tragedy.” – Rex Bush, Altoona

“If people pay attention to how hard he worked and the skill that he developed . They’re capable of achieving anything and he was a great role model in that aspect.” – Brad Whitfield, Primanti Bros Employee

Even those who don’t follow basketball expressed their sadness for the loss of the legend and those who were with him.

Bryant wore the Lakers jersey for 20 seasons. He was an 18-time all star with five championships to his name.