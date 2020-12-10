Blair County awards over $2 million in CARES funding

by: WTAJ Staff

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County commissioners have awarded over $2 million in CARES Act money to local municipalities and agencies to offset covid-19 expenses.

AMED received more than half of those funds at $1.5 million. Expenses qualifying for reimbursement include personal protective equipment and technology upgrades.

The county said it funded every grant application it received.

