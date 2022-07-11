BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Part-Time assistant District Attorney Ilissa Zimmerman is in the running to fill the judicial vacancy left by Judge Daniel Milliron’s retirement.

District Attorney Pete Weeks says it’s his understanding that to avoid conflicts and the appearance of conflicts of interest Zimmerman will not be presiding over any criminal matters while she’s an interim judge in the common pleas court.

“I believe it’s especially important because attorney Zimmerman is being appointed by other people and hasn’t run for the position that she recuse herself from criminal cases because she has had and continues to have access to all the open criminal cases in the district attorneys office,” Weeks said.

Weeks says that while they wish her the best, the District Attorney’s Office already has 2 vacancies. Making Zimmerman the third.

Zimmerman has worked in the District Attorney’s office since 1990. Her appointment to the county’s vacant judicial seat now rests with Gov. Tom Wolf.