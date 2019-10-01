Blair County announces Trick or Treat Night 2019

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials have announced a unified Trick or Treat time for all of Blair County for 2019.

Every township, borough, city, etc… will have Trick or Treat on Halloween Night. Thursday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Blair County Sheriff’s office sent out a release today, also reminding everyone to be careful and for drivers to be mindful if they have to go out that night.