Blair County announces Trick or Treat Night 2019

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials have announced a unified Trick or Treat time for all of Blair County for 2019.
Every township, borough, city, etc… will have Trick or Treat on Halloween Night. Thursday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Blair County Sheriff’s office sent out a release today, also reminding everyone to be careful and for drivers to be mindful if they have to go out that night.
Parents are also reminded to inspect all candy before allowing children to eat any. If anything is observed to be suspicious notify your local police agency immediately.Blair County Sheriff’s Office