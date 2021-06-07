Blair Co. celebrates 175 years, June 13

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The County will celebrate its founding of 175 years with multiple events, Sunday, June 13.

The first event will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment with a showing of Grit & Grace. The production will be performed at both 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the main stage at Lakemont Park. The performance will celebrate the role that Blair County women played in the fight for suffrage.

The second event will be a concert from the Altoona Community Band organized by the Blair County Historical Society. The concert will take place at Baker Mansion from both 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tours of the mansion will be available before the concert from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public.