JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A search warrant executed in the 400 block of Horner Street in Johnstown found various drugs, a handgun, and a bulletproof vest, leading to an arrest, according to the release from District Attorney Kelly Callihan's office.

The warrant was executed in the early morning hours of Thursday, October 17, 2019. Officials found Jeramey Johnson, 29, with 8 grams of heroin, 3 grams of marijuana, 5.25 grams of crack, 9 ecstasy pills totaling a street value of over $2,700. They also found a handgun, a bulletproof vest, and $901 in cash